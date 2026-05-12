Queen Latifah to make debut as coach on 'The Voice'

Queen Latifah speaks during CinemaCon 2026 - Walt Disney Studios Invites you to its 2026 presentation highlighting its upcoming release schedule at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Queen Latifah is bringing her musical expertise to The Voice. She's set to join the 30th season as a coach, sitting alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine and fellow newcomer Riley Green in a red swivel chair.

As coaches do every season, Queen will select aspiring artists to join her team during the blind auditions and mentor them throughout the season. She'll offer guidance and help shape their performance ahead of each round of the competition, all with the hope of coaching the next champion of The Voice.

The season will premiere on NBC in the fall, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Surprises are in store in honor of the show's milestone 30th year, including special appearances from past coaches and mentors.

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