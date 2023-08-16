Quavo previews unreleased ﻿Rocket Power ﻿song, "Who Wit Me"

Days before Quavo is expected to drop off his upcoming album Rocket Power, the Migos rapper unveiled an unreleased song off the project.

Quavo appeared in front of thousands of baseball fans in attendance at the Braves vs. Yankees game in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 15, for a dugout performance of his new song "Who Wit Me."

As part of the song's lyrics, Quavo shouted out his late nephew and bandmate, Takeoff, who was shot and killed at a party they attended in Houston in November of 2022.

"My nephew just told me he with it / Even my sister just told me they with it / I’m sayin', I'm sayin' who with me," he raps.

Rocket Power follows 2022's Only Built for Infinity Links, the rapper's first and only collaborative project with Takeoff under their moniker Unc and Phew.

The new album is expected out Friday, August 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.