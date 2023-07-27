Quavo opens up about grief, says Takeoff's death fueled upcoming album

In a new sit-down interview posted to his YouTube page, Migos rapper Quavo opens up about grief; how he copes with the loss of his nephew and bandmate, Takeoff; and his upcoming album, which he says was inspired by the late rapper.

"Rocket Power means a lot to me, it means everything to me," Quavo said, sporting a T-shirt with Takeoff's face on it. "Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and just bottling all these emotions, all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried, all the times I made music just to pull up and try to play songs and he's not there. I'm just trying to get this fuel from my bro ... and call it Rocket Power."

He detailed one of the ways he's dealt with grief since the untimely death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on November 1, 2022.

"Isolate yourself," he said. "Sometimes being around people you don't really know, especially in a space when you're down or feeling vulnerable. ... You don't know if they're still tryna keep you there or uplift you, even if they say positive things."

He added, "So you gotta find a spot within yourself where you can handle all words, all comments, all opinions."

On if he feels Takeoff's presence, Quavo said, "Yeah, I hear him. I always smile ... I feel him. I know he's here. I know he's around."

Quavo's new album, Rocket Power, is expected Friday, August 4.

