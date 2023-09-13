"Putting the ice in pumpkin spice": Ice Spice partners with Dunkin' for new drink

Ice Spice has turned her munchkin fanbase into a brand new, tasty business venture.

Just in time for fall, the rising New York rapper has partnered with Dunkin' for the Ice Spice Munchkins drink, available for a limited time beginning today, September 13.

The sweet treat blends frozen coffee with pumpkin munchkins donut holes and is topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

In a commercial for the new drink, Ice Spice joins actor and longtime Dunkin' collaborator Ben Affleck, who recruits her for help brainstorming a fresh drink idea.

The spot aired during Tuesday night's MTV Video Music Awards, where Ice Spice took home the win for Best New Artist.

A shocked Spice gave a teary-eyed speech, thanking her fans for their support.

"Thank you so much. Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool," she said amid the roar of crowd applause and screams. "I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much."

The 23-year-old star and Dunkin' took to Instagram with a joint post of an image of a donut hole sporting an iced-out princess chain.

"Putting the ice in pumpkin spice," the captions reads.

