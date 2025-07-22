Prince’s 'Sign O’ the Times' concert film coming to IMAX theaters

Prince's 1987 concert film Prince – Sign O' the Times is hitting theaters in August.

The film, which Prince directed, is set to screen in IMAX theaters for one week only beginning Aug. 29, with an early access screening to be held on Aug. 28.

Released to coincide with Prince's ninth studio album, Sign O' the Times, the film features live performances of the album's title track, "I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man" and more, including "U Got the Look," which was his duet with Sheena Easton.

According to the description, the movie "showcases Prince’s unparalleled musicianship, stagecraft, and style, highlighting his timeless impact on music and popular culture."

Tickets for Prince – Sign O' the Times are on sale now.

