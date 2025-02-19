Prince’s 'Purple Rain' returning to theaters

Purple Rain is coming back to theaters.

Prince's iconic movie is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion the film will return to theaters for one day only, on March 5. It will be released exclusively to Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations in the U.S. and Dolby Cinema at ODEON locations in the U.K.

In order to maximize the Dolby experience, the film has been completely digitally restored from an 8K scan of the 35mm original camera negative, and the audio has also been restored from the original Dolby Stereo tracks.

"Purple Rain reimagined in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Dolby Cinema is a celebration of Prince's genius and enduring legacy," Jed Harmsen, head of cinema and group entertainment at Dolby, said. "Devoted and new fans alike prepare to be exhilarated by an unforgettable and unparalleled performance from one of music's greatest of all time."

Tickets for the screenings are on sale now.

Released in July 1984, Purple Rain starred Prince as The Kid, a talented but troubled musician who escapes his abusive home life through his music. It also followed his budding romance with an aspiring singer, played by Apollonia. The film grossed close to $70 million in the United States.

The soundtrack was Prince's first #1 and spent 24 weeks on the top of the chart. Singles "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy" both hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the title track peaked at #2 and another single, "I Would Die 4 U," went to #8.

