Prince's 'Live at Glam Slam' concert released in Dolby Atmos & more

Prince fans are getting a chance to hear one of his previously unreleased concerts.

Live At Glam Slam, a recording of Prince and The New Power Generation's January 11, 1992, show at Prince's Minneapolis nightclub Glam Slam, is now available on streaming services in immersive Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

The intimate performance served as a preview of Prince and NPG's r, which was in support of Prince's album of the same name. It marked the first time Prince and the band performed the full show and the only time they performed it in the U.S. It also featured the debut of dancer Mayte Garcia, who later became Prince's wife.

Live At Glam Slam will be part of the upcoming reissue of Diamonds and Pearls, which will feature 47 previously unreleased tracks. It will be released October 27 in a variety of formats, including a two-CD/four-LP deluxe edition, a seven-CD with Blu-ray or 12-LP with Blu-ray super deluxe edition. It is available for preorder now.

Fans will be also able to learn more about Diamonds and Pearls with the October 12 launch of the new podcast The Story of Diamonds and Pearls, hosted and produced by Andrea Swensson. It will feature insights into the creation and legacy of the album from members of New Power Generation.

