Prime Video announces 'Hip Hop World' featuring Lola Brooke and DJ Khaled

While the genre of hip-hop has influenced many around the world, the opposite is also true: Those in hip-hop often find inspiration from different people and parts of the globe. The latter is the focus of a new Prime Video music special, hosted by Lenny Santiago, that, according to a press release, "acknowledges the future of the genre and takes us on an international journey with today's biggest hip hop artists as they find musical inspiration in cities around the world."

Dropping April 16, Hip Hop World will follow DJ Khaled as he takes a trip to Jamaica for the "These Streets Know My Name" music video and Lola Brooke, who explores the city of Paris in search of inspiration for her Amazon Music Original track "Touch Down in Paris," which will come out following the special.

Those who help the two find inspiration, including Buju Banton, Usain Bolt and Mr. Leggo, also make appearances in the show, available on Prime Video in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Austria, France and more. The show can also be watched on Amazon Freevee for those in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Austria.

A trailer for Hip-Hop World is now available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.