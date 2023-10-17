Pretty Vee reflects on living in her purpose: "I want to be present in the blessing"

When Pretty Vee walked the green carpet of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this month, she stopped for just about every media outlet to pose for pictures, answer questions, play music-related games for social media and more.

It was during her conversation with ABC Audio that the multihyphenate influencer happily opened up about her rapidly-evolving career, reiterating in a quick but heartfelt conversation that she's blessed beyond measure.

"God is good," Vee started before delving into her mission to stay grounded among all the success. "I told [myself that] this time in my season, I want to be present in everything. I want to be present in the blessing."

Vee, born Vena Excell, reflected on her journey from Instagram comedian to beloved figure in the Black community, who not only produces content for her now 6.4 million followers but also shows up on TV shows, like Wild 'N Out, and in renowned magazines, like Sheen and Galore.

"God has taken me from what that was, to now," she said of her progress.

The Pretty Stoned actress, who recently celebrated a "powerful" birthday, thanked God for her "small but dedicated" team and, with the use of faith-based phrases, said that she's prepping for all the new season of her life has to offer.

"Last month was number 9. That means birthing," Vee said, adding, "We got to birth greatness. You know, we got to keep going."

And before excitedly revealing career bucket list plans to become a producer and director, Vee said, "I'm already in 2024, so right now I'm trying to just continue to keep going."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.