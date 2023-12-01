'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' is coming — Patina Miller pours herself into the "powerful" role of Raquel

With the upcoming return of the hit crime drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, ABC Audio caught up with some of the cast to chat about what's to come in season 3 and more.

"Everything gon' be different," says Patina Miller in the new season trailer.

What won't change is how much of herself Miller continues to bring to the role.

"I don't think it would be believable if I didn't bring some of myself to it," she says. "That's the job of the actor ... that is what makes it more honest."

Of playing Raquel "Raq" Thomas — the powerful, cold and fierce drug queenpin of Queens, New York — the Tony and Grammy Award winner said she can relate to her character.

"I know what it's like to want more for yourself," she says.

Raq is a boss in the streets, but for her son, young Kanan, played by Mekai Curtis, she's a loving, caring nurturer who will do whatever it takes to keep the family safe.

"I just think of different parts of myself as a Black woman ... and how Black women have always carried others around them and who have always had to do the things that no one else wants to do," she says.

Miller notes she understands her character.

"I understand that wanting success for herself, wanting legacy, wanting to feel like she's done something."

Miller loves that Raq is independent, handles her responsibilities, is a matriarch, seeks love and is vulnerable at times.

"And I get so much joy playing this character," she says.

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on the Starz app on Friday, December 1, at 11:59 p.m. and on TV at 9 p.m. ET.

