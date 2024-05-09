'Power Book II: Ghost' debuts season 4 trailer

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost.



The scenes in the trailer show Tariq coming to terms with his identity while dealing with the increasing threat of his enemies.



"While this chapter of Power Book II: Ghost is ending, you absolutely cannot miss this final season," star Michael Rainey Jr. says in a statement. "I've loved working with this cast and crew and we can't wait for you to see this epic grand finale to a series that's been so close to our hearts over the past four years."



He adds, "The Power Universe is blessed with the most amazing fans and I personally can't wait for their reactions as all of the action unfolds!"



Part one of the final season premieres June 7 on Starz, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the original Power series' debut. Part two premieres September 6.



The series also stars Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Larenz Tate and Michael Ealy.

