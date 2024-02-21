PJ Morton releasing memoir, 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning,' ﻿in November

PJ Morton is reflecting on his life journey in his new book, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

The memoir recounts his upbringing in the church as the son of two pastors and gospel artists who struggled to understand the R&B, pop and soul songs he would later write. Despite the "mounting pressure, rejection and constant miscategorization ... he committed himself to a steadfast path of independence: making music on his own terms, launching his own record label, joining one of the biggest bands in the world while staying true to his New Orleans roots," according to the book's overview. PJ hopes that his story, which documents his transformation "from preacher's kid to the busiest man in showbiz," gives readers the push they need to overcome hardships while on the pursuit of their dreams.

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning will be released on November 12 via Hachette Book Group imprint Worthy Publishing but is now available for preorder.

Before then, PJ will release "Please Be Good," featuring Nigerian producer P.Priime, the lead single from a forthcoming album he made during a "life-changing 30 days" spent traveling across Africa, according to a press release. He'll then hit the road for tour dates, a few festivals, the next leg of Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency and more before the release of Tiana's Bayou Adventure this summer. He wrote, arranged and produced original music for the Disney film, making him the first Black composer to write an original song for a Disney attraction.

