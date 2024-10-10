Pinellas County officials urge residents to stay off roadways while hurricane damage is assessed

Pinellas County officials are urging residents to stay in their homes or shelters as emergency responders assess damages following Hurricane Milton.
We need you to stay put. Right now there are 150 traffic signals down, 75% of the county without power, multiple cities without potable water, and ongoing search and rescue operations. /2 pic.twitter.com/zNUrgAxHhp— Pinellas County (@PinellasGov) October 10, 2024
Please stay off the roads. We have pockets of flooding, downed power lines es and trees in the roads. These are from the Riviera Bay, Edgemoor area and Intersection of 45th Ave S and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St S. pic.twitter.com/zegTC7VAhu— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) October 10, 2024
Crews began clearing roadways for search and rescue missions early Wednesday morning.
Many roads remain hazardous due to flooding, downed power lines, fallen trees, and traffic signal outages.
Many traffic signals may be out in the wake of #HurricaneMilton. ALWAYS treat these intersections as a four-way stop: come to a complete stop, look carefully in all directions, and take turns proceeding in the order in which vehicles arrive. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/Ap8Mzai0cX— FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 10, 2024
While most of the county is without power, St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and Lealman are without water.
©2024 Cox Media Group