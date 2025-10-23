Pharrell Williams to kick off MLB 2025 World Series with exclusive performance

Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Pharrell is helping kick off the Major League Baseball 2025 World Series with an exclusive live performance. He'll take the field Friday alongside Bishop Ezekiel and the Voices of Fire orchestra for a six-minute show. Emmy winner Jesse Collins, whose credits include the Super Bowl halftime shows, will be producing the performance.

Pharrell's upcoming performance continues his partnership with MLB and brings to life their previous "October Hits Different" campaign, which also featured Voices of Fire, as well as students from the University of Miami. The ad had launched the MLB postseason and included clips of MLB stars Aaron JudgeKyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh.

“Virginia taught me the power of music and community,” Pharrell said at the time. “Bringing Voices of Fire to the Postseason stage shows how those same forces of unity can come alive through sport.”

The first game of the World Series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays facing off in Toronto, airs Friday on Fox.

