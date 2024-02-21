Pharrell taps Tyler, the Creator to design a collection for Louis Vuitton

Tyler, the Creator now has a Louis Vuitton collection under his belt, thanks to Pharrell, the men's creative director for the brand. Available March 21 as part of the Spring 2024 collection, the Craggy Monogram capsule includes a baby blue V-neck knitted vest, pastel shoes and Bermuda shorts — designs Tyler would wear.

"My main focus was making things I would wear all the time," he told GQ. "I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me."

He also designed a collectible cereal bowl, a leather golf bag with a Damier towel, club head covers and a set of trunks, one of which features a chess set.

"The chessboard is one of the greatest things I've made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection," Tyler said. "The team was great to work with — it kinda felt like Big with Tom Hanks. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can't believe this one."

"Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we've always connected on music and design," Pharrell told GQ. "This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it's a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it's been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.