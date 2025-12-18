Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk Franklin to be celebrated at Recording Academy Honors

Pharrell Williams, Brandy and Kirk Franklin will be recognized for their musical contributions at the 2026 Black Music Collective's Recording Academy Honors, taking place on Jan. 29.

Pharrell will be honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his achievements in music, his influence on the culture, his charitable work and his "entrepreneurial innovation," according to Billboard. Brandy is set to receive the Black Music Icon Award for shaping the industry with her inspirational artistry, service and innovation, as is Kirk, who couldn't be honored in 2025 due to the LA wildfires.

"Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention and shapes culture."

"Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world," he continued. "I’m thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music’s brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry.”

Produced by Adam Blackstone for a fourth year, the Recording Academy Honors will take place in Los Angeles. The 68th annual Grammy Awards will follow three days later.

