Veganism is eating food with no meat or animal products. Some vegans just avoid eating animal products, while others avoid animal-made non-food goods. Well-managed vegan diets can reduce risk of chronic disease, according to some studies. Vegans should track their mineral intake and may need regular dietary supplements.

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a new PETA public service announcement, actress Kimberly Elise of “For Colored Girls,” “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” and “Soul Food,” is urging African-American communities to adopt a vegan diet.

» RELATED: Jay-Z and Beyoncé 'challenge you' to become vegan



Elise is also behind her popular vegan blog at kimberlyelise.com.

“Stock your shelves with fruits, veggies, and grains, and try those veggie burgers and sausages you’ve seen on grocery store shelves,” Elise says in the PSA, which aired via WJLB-FM in Detroit this week.

According to the PETA news release, a vegan diet is especially helpful for those who suffer from digestive problems due to cow’s milk, “a condition affecting 70 percent of African-Americans.”

» RELATED: This is what would happen if everyone in the US went vegan, study says

“African-American communities and low-income neighborhoods are often disproportionately affected by a lack of access to healthy, fresh food,” PETA noted. But in Detroit, vegan options are becoming ready available.

The announcement will next air on airwaves in New York, D.C., Los Angeles and here in Atlanta, home to plenty of black-owned vegan and vegetarian restaurants for those on the hunt.

» RELATED: What’s cooking? 13 black-owned restaurants to try in Atlanta

Some of Atlanta’s black-owned vegan options:

Cafe Sunflower

2140 Peachtree Road (Buckhead)

5975 Roswell Road (Sandy Springs)

Go Vegetarian

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy

Healthful Essence

875 York Ave SW

The Slutty Vegan (food truck)

Tassili’s Raw Reality Cafe

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

Vegan Dream Doughnuts

576 Lee St SW Suite E

Viva la Vegan

1265 Lee St SW

Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know below.