People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Brunswick

Stacker found out where people in Macon are looking to buy homes using data from Realtor.com.

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Brunswick using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Brunswick from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

#10. Augusta, GA

- View share: 1.2%

#9. Boston, MA

- View share: 1.2%

#8. Orlando, FL

- View share: 1.3%

#7. Chicago, IL

- View share: 3.0%

#6. Washington, DC

- View share: 3.1%

#5. Jacksonville, FL

- View share: 3.3%

#4. Savannah, GA

- View share: 3.6%

#3. Miami, FL

- View share: 4.4%

#2. New York, NY

- View share: 9.6%

#1. Atlanta, GA

- View share: 24.1%