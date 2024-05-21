Peloton pauses use of Diddy music; Shyne, Misa Hylton respond to surveillance video

The surveillance video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie, which was exclusively obtained by CNN and released Friday, has the attention of many and has led to Peloton deciding to stop playing his music in its classes.

Responding to a comment that read, “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere," Peloton issued the following statement: "We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs' music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform."'

“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes," the company further explained. "Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community."

Peloton is not the only one bothered by Diddy's behavior in the video. Shyne, a former Bad Boy turned politician, issued a statement denouncing "the repugnant behavior of Sean Diddy Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs. Cassie Ventura-Fine."

"There is no place for Violence against Women anywhere on the planet. As a father of a precious daughter, a global citizen and the next Prime Minister of Belize I want absolutely nothing to do with people who engage in this pattern of diabolical behavior," he wrote.

In her own statement, Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy's son Justin Combs, said she's "heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her."

“I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma," she added, noting that she and the mother of Diddy's other kids have been focused on supporting their children's needs.

She said she's praying that Diddy "does the personal work and receives it."

