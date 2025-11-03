Peacock releases trailer for 'Bel-Air' season 4

The official trailer for the fourth and final season of Bel-Air has dropped, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come.

In the trailer, high school seniors Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) are seen as they prepare for college, while Ashley (Akira Akbar) complains about not wanting to be in the shadow of siblings Carlton and Hilary (Coco Jones). Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) officially tries to walk away from his past, while Hilary seems to contemplate her future. There is also confirmation that Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is expecting another child.

"The thought of starting over terrifies me," Viv says in the trailer, to which Adrian Holmes' Philip Banks responds, "I'm gonna be right by your side."

Bel-Air — a reimagining of the '90s classic The Fresh of Bel-Air — will return with a three-episode premiere Nov. 24 on Peacock.

