Patti LaBelle tapped for concert honoring America's 250th anniversary + military women

Patti LaBelle has been tapped as entertainment for an event by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans will commemorate the country's 250th anniversary, with a special tribute to the military women who have contributed to the nation's defense.

Patti will take the stage for a full concert, featuring songs from her time with The Bluebelles, as well as solo hits, including "On My Own" and "If Only You Knew."

DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute to Women Veterans will take place April 18, 2026, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 19. Proceeds will support DAR's grant program for organizations serving homeless and indigent female veterans.

"We are thrilled to welcome back to DAR Constitution Hall the iconic Patti LaBelle in concert to help us celebrate America's milestone anniversary and honor our nation's women service members and all veterans on this special night," DAR President General Ginnie Sebastian said in a statement.

Information about additional events taking place during DAR Celebrates America 250! can be found on DAR's website.

