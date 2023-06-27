Patti LaBelle speaks out following Tina Turner tribute lyric mishap

Patti LaBelle is speaking out following the lyric debacle during her Tina Turner tribute at the BET Awards 2023.

LaBelle took the stage to honor the late Turner by singing a rendition of "The Best." Midway through the performance, the singer stumbled through some of the lyrics — a mishap that occurred as a result of her inability to read the teleprompter, she said.

"I did my best," LaBelle told Entertainment Tonight of the mishap. "It meant no matter what voice I'm in -- I'm hoarse, I have a cold -- but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, 'cause she's simply the best."

The icon added she also became a bit emotional while thinking about Turner during her performance. "So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there," she said. "But I love her."

Despite the setback, LaBelle powered through the performance, belting out the solid vocals she's known for and receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

"God Bless you, Tina Turner," she said onstage, wrapping up the tribute.

Some fans on social media grew upset with LaBelle for the mixup, while others respected her determination to finish strong.

Tina Turner died on Wednesday, May 24, according to a statement on her social media pages. She was 83 years old.

