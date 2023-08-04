Pastor Mike Jr. won 8 Stellar Gospel Music Awards; here's how many he expected to win

When Pastor Mike Jr. stepped off the plane in Atlanta for the taping of the 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, he was bombarded by fans and supporters anxiously awaiting the chance to inform him of the power of his music and preachings.

But the overwhelming display of love wasn't the only thing about that weekend in July that shocked the beloved Alabama preacher; he was also amazed by the eight times his name was announced as the winner of awards during the "greatest night in gospel music."

"I honestly thought I was going to go 0 for 10 this year," he told ABC Audio ahead of the show's premiere on BET on August 4.

That's because he "never thinks too highly of himself," he admitted.

"For me, this is why I appreciate the Stellar Awards so much," he said. "Because unlike other organizations, they allow the fans to vote and sometimes you just never know what's going on."

The fans spoke loudly. In addition to big awards like Album of the Year for Winning and Song of the Year for "Impossible," the 40-year-old singer earned the coveted Artist of the Year award for the third time in a row.

Success came quick for the star who rose to fame with "Big," his viral breakthrough song born out of the 2019 pandemic. Fast forward just four years later, and he's already earned the title of "King of urban inspiration."

He said of the honor, "Being the king of urban inspiration ain't just music, it's messages as well."

He reiterates that belief in past Stellar Awards acceptance speeches.

As for what to expect from this year's "incredible" show, Pastor Mike said he thinks "the whole night was carefully orchestrated to make sure everybody was reached."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.