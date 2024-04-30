PartyNextDoor announces Sorry I'm Outside tour

PartyNextDoor is bringing the party to a stage near you.



After releasing his new album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) on Friday, April 26, the singer has announced the Sorry I'm Outside tour.



Party teased the upcoming trek Monday with a fast-paced, special effects heavy trailer featuring his single "Lose My Mind." "Dates announced tomorrow," he captioned the video.



PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 follows 2020's Partymobile. It features 14 tracks, including the previously released singles "Real Woman," "Her Old Friends" and "Resentment."



"This is the hardest I've ever worked on an album," he told Billboard in a March cover story. "This is the proudest I've felt."

