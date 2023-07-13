Paramount+ to premiere 'Mixtape' documentary this August in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary

A special hip-hop's 50th anniversary documentary titled Mixtape will be out via Paramount+ in August.

Featuring hip-hop heavy hitters Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, KRS-One and others, the Omar Acosta- directed film will explore the creation of mixtapes, their launch into mainstream music and their importance in the culture.

"Hip-Hop is 50 years old and I can't think of a better way to celebrate its journey and contextualize its evolution than through the story of the mixtape," Acosta said. "Every voice in this film played a critical role, especially the DJs who, as KRS-ONE says beautifully in the film, risked everything to 'bring us the music.'"

Other documentary guests include 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, DJ Clue, DJ Drama, Jadakiss, Jeezy, N.O.R.E., Kid Capri and many more.

"It's an honor to be involved in this film and to help tell the real story of the mixtape, its origins, its impact, and its on-going relevance for the culture," Brooklyn producer Tony Touch said.

In association with Def Jam Recordings, MTV Entertainment Studios, Mercury Studios and Saboteur Media, Mixtape is set to premiere August 1 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.