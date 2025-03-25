Outside Lands festival to feature performances from headliner Tyler, The Creator, Doechii, Ludacris

The lineup for Outside Lands has been announced, with Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat named among the headliners.

The two have been tapped to perform at the festival when it returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, alongside fellow headliner Hozier. A few hip-hop and R&B artists are also on the bill, including Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Doechii, Ludacris, Jorja Smith, BigXThaPlug, LaRussell and Big Freedia, with help from the SF Gay Men's Chorus.

"We are beyond excited to return to Golden Gate Park, where we'll be celebrating everything that makes San Francisco truly world-class—its vibrant culture, its incredible community, and of course, our one-of-a-kind Outside Lands festival," says Outside Lands co-founder Allen Scott. "This year's lineup captures the dynamic, ever-evolving tastes of the Bay Area. We're proud to curate a festival that spans generations, bringing something unique and unforgettable for everyone."

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT via sfoutsidelands.com.

