Omarion's bringing the R&B "Vbz" on just-announced tour

Omarion is headed on the road, and he's bringing some of his R&B peers. Starting in April, he'll be making his way around the U.S. for his just-announced Vbz on Vbz Tour alongside Vedo, Tone Stith, WanMor and Jastin Martin.

Set to kick off April 5 in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, the trek will make stops in Houston, Detroit, New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Oakland and other cities. It will come to a close in Atlanta on May 19.

General market sales for the Omarion: Vbz on Vbz Tour begin Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. Before then, fans can attempt to purchase tickets via the promoter, venue and local presales on Thursday, February 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time with the code BPC.

