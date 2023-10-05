Offset reveals 'Set it Off' album track list: Here's a list of the features

Offset unveiled the track list for his upcoming solo album, Set it Off.

The new project, expected out Friday, October 13, features a long list of top hip-hop and R&B artists, including two songs with his wife, Cardi B.

The couple already dropped off "Jealousy" and its matching music video; the New York rapper also joins Offset for the album's number six track, "Freaky."

Also featured on the album: Travis Scott on "Say My Grace," Future on "Broad Day," Chlöe on "Princess Cut" and Latto on "Fine as Can Be."

Offset first revealed the project's release date on social media last month by sharing the album cover art. It shows him falling from a fiery town of sorts, dressed in a black-and-white tuxedo, fitting of the Michael Jackson persona he's often displayed.

Set it Off serves as the former Migos member's second solo debut following 2019's Father of 4, home of the Grammy-nominated Cardi B collab, "Clout".

Here's the full Set it Off track list:

"On the River"

"Say My Grace" ft. Travis Scott

"Worth It" ft. Don Toliver

"Broad Day" ft. Future

"Fan"

"Freaky" ft. Cardi B

"Hop Out the Van"

"Don't You Lie"

"I'm On"

"Big Dawg"

"Night Vision"

"Skyami" ft. Mango Foo

"Dissolve"

"Fine as can be" ft. Latto

"Buss My Watch"

"Dope Boy" ft. Yung Nudy

"Princess Cut" ft. Chlöe

"Jealously" ft. Cardi B

"Blame it on Set"

"Upside Down"

"Healthy"

