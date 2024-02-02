October London is BET's Amplified Artist of the Month

BET has announced its Amplified Artist of the Month: R&B/soul singer, songwriter and producer October London.

London, who burst onto the music scene in 2016 and is known for his breakthrough hit, "Back to Your Place," recently made his Soul Train Awards debut with a performance of the viral song. He was also four-times nominated at the 2023 show.

London's most recent musical achievements include a feature on The Color Purple soundtrack and his current national tour, which supports his 2023 album, The Rebirth of Marvin.

Throughout February, London will receive BET Music's support across multiple BET campaigns and platforms, including all sister channels, BET socials and BET's official YouTube page.

