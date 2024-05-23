Now that Lizzo's "the happiest I’ve been," she plans to "get some of these good vibes off in a banger"

Lizzo thought she'd completed her next album, but now that she's in a good space, she actually has some more work to do. Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the singer shared her desire to go to the studio, where she plans to "get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick."

Noting she's currently "the happiest I’ve been in 10 months," Lizzo says it took getting out of a bad space for her to realize she had actually been depressed.

“The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it," she says. "I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up.”

She continues, "My smile reaches my eyes again, and that’s a win."

Born Melissa Jefferson, Lizzo's been fighting a legal battle against former backup dancers who alleged in a lawsuit that she harassed them and created a hostile work environment, among other things.

As she places the finishing touches on her album, Lizzo tells fans, "Thanks for your patience."

