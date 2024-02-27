Normani teases new music, gears up for debut album release

Normani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut album by dropping a snippet of new music.

In a clip shared to a fan account on social media, the "Wild Side" singer is seen lip-syncing lyrics to a slow, R&B track.

"When I get you alone / Boy, what you going to do with this? / Don't talk too much / Just do this ...," the song goes.

She previously previewed the same track on her official account and shared what seems to be the single's cover art.

As reported, Normani officially announced her first solo album, dopamine, and revealed its cover art, which sees her in a leather bikini riding atop a black rocket ship.

"cryingg typing this rn," she captioned the post. "DOPAMINE THE ALBUM."

While she hasn't yet revealed the full album release date, Normani has confirmed it will arrive sometime this year. Considering she cleared her Instagram, which now only features album-related content, fans are hopeful the drop is soon.

For now, dopamine can be presaved at wheresthedamnalbum.com.

