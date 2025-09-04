Normani stars in campaign celebrating start of 2025 NFL season

Normani is helping to kick off the 2025 NFL season with the You Better Believe It campaign. She appears in a clip in front of a crowd of football fans and performs the hook for "Ride the Float," a remix of Quad City DJ's "C'mon 'N Ride It (Train)." The song takes on the melody of the original, instead replacing the word "train" with "float."

"Being part of the NFL Kickoff commercial is such a monumental and personal moment for me," Normani said in a statement, according to Billboard. "I cannot remember a time when football was not a huge part of my household growing up, so now that I'm part of an NFL campaign, it means the world to my family."

Normani rocks the #4 Pittsburgh Steelers jersey in the ad, representing her fiancé, DK Metcalf. Rizzler dons a New York Giants jersey, and comedian Druski puts on for the Miami Dolphins.

"I've always been an NFL fan, so getting the chance to be part of this season's Kickoff campaign was a no-brainer," Druski said in a statement, according to Billboard.

The 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

