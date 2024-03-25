Normani announces new single, "1:59"

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

By Andrea Tuccillo

New music from Normani is coming next month.

The singer's new song, "1:59," will be out on April 26. She announced the news at, appropriately, 1:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. Billboard reports the track will feature Gunna.

"soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26," Normani wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She also teased a snippet of the song on Instagram.

"When I get you alone / Boy, what you going to do with this? / Don't talk too much / Just do this ...," the song goes.

After years of releasing solo singles post-Fifth Harmony, Normani announced last month that her debut album, Dopamine, will be out this year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!