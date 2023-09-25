Nipsey Hussle foundation named official charity partner of Los Angeles Marathon

The Marathon continues as the Neighborhood Nip Foundation — a charity created to honor the legacy of the late Nipsey Hussle and his work in the community — has been named the official partner of the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon.

Funds raised by runners part of Hussle's The Marathon Clothing team, which is sponsored by TMC, The Marathon Water and Puma, will benefit the Neighborhood Nip Foundation and its mission to give back to the youth in South Los Angeles, where Hussle grew up.

"Hussle always spoke about the brand being involved with the LA Marathon. So, it's a privilege for the team to be an official charity partner and enlist community participants to join the 2024 LA Marathon in honor of his legacy," The Marathon team said.

Created in 2019, the Neighborhood Nip Foundation aims to inspire the community through initiatives that will benefit underprivileged youth. Next year, the foundation plans to kick off programming with a complete reconstruction of the Nipsey Hussle Plaza located at 3420 W. Slauson Ave., the original location of The Marathon Store and the area where Hussle was shot and killed in 2019.

The plaza will serve as a recreation center for elementary through high school students, who'll be offered a range of programming from academic studies to music and studio access. It will also offer exclusive access to The Marathon Store, which will not be open to the public, and free haircuts at a barbershop named after a childhood friend.

"The Los Angeles Marathon is so much more than just a race; it's a platform to empower communities and this partnership truly embodies that spirit, uniting our neighborhoods in a shared commitment to build a healthier world while celebrating Nipsey Hussle's enduring legacy of resilience in the city he loved," Melissa Christian, charity director for the Los Angeles Marathon, said.

