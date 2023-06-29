Nicki Minaj postpones 'Pink Friday 2' & announces 2024 tour

Barbz, rejoice. Nicki Minaj is dropping new music, although the wait for it just got a bit longer.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nicki informed fans she is postponing her new album, originally scheduled for October 20, to November 17.

"Dear Barbz, I've been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," she wrote. "Due to some really exciting news that I'll share with you guys @ a later time, I've shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it'll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT."

To avoid being "cussed out" because of the news, the New York rapper not only shared the new date but also revealed the album's name, Pink Friday 2. It will serve as the sequel to the critically acclaimed, debut studio album, Pink Friday, released in 2010.

To accompany the album release, Nicki says a tour will kick off early next year.

She closed the announcement by expressing gratitude to her fans and thanking them for years of love and support.

"At times maybe I didn't even deserve all that you have poured into me," she said. "Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album."

Following Nicki's fourth album, Queen, Pink Friday 2 will be the first full studio project from the rapper in five years.

