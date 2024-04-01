Nicki Minaj announces upcoming sneaker collection: "An absolute dream come true"

One of Nicki Minaj's dreams have come true with her upcoming sneaker collection. She's teamed up with Loci to create 11 different designs set to debut on April 12. One of them, according to a clip on her Instagram, is a bubblegum pink sneaker with a strawberry-colored sole and laces. The Loci logo is on the side panel, and Nicki's face is on the tongue of the sneaker.

"4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can't WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn't a sponsorship. I'm an owner & partner & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU."

Nicki's announcement comes amid her Pink Friday 2 tour and follows the release of her Pink Friday press-on nail brand.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.