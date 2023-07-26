Nicki Minaj trends as upset fans question Netflix's women in hip-hop documentary, 'Ladies First'

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Nicki Minaj became the number one trending topic on Twitter Tuesday, July 25 as fans noticed she didn't show up in the trailer for Netflix's new documentary, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.

Nicki, along with a few other notable hip-hop heavy hitters, was missing from the short clip promoting the upcoming four-part series about women who have shaped hip-hop and contributed to its 50-year legacy. Other notable artists fans noticed are not featured in the preview include Missy ElliottLauren Hill and Foxy Brown.

"@netflix now y'all kno y'all dead a** wrong for having a docu series about women in hip hop and dnt include the goats @MissyElliott & @NICKIMINAJ this is crazy," one user tweeted.

Another wrote, "Netflix having a documentary on women in hip hop and not having Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, or Nicki Minaj in it is INSANE. Like them, love them, or hate them, you cannot not see their influence on the female rappers of today."

According to reports, Nicki and Missy won't show up in the film because they refused to license their music and videos to the streamer.

Included in Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, which is set to premiere August 9, is Queen LatifahLattoCardi BCoi LerayIce SpiceRemy Ma and Trina, with commentary from MC LyteRah DiggaChikaSaweetie and more.

