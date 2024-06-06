Nicki Minaj tops 'Billboard''s Hottest Female Rappers List for 2024

Another day, another list intended to trigger debate. Billboard compiled a list of its top 10 female rappers of 2024, based on their performance in the first six months of the year. Paying attention to quality of records, chart success, buzz within the culture, notable business endeavors and partnerships, and touring success, the publication landed on Nicki Minaj as its #1 rapper.

"Nicki remains at the apex of the rap mountain 15 years after the release of her breakout mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. Hip-hop has continued to cycle through rappers looking to knock Minaj off the throne, and they haven't been able to hang for long in Gag City," Billboard writes. It also praises her Hot 100 hits "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and "Pound Town 2" Sexyy Red, and the versatility of her album Pink Friday 2, which topped the Billboard 200.

Coming in at #2 was Sexyy Red, followed by Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Ice Spice. Billboard mentioned Sexyy's viral hits and her savviness with social media, while noting Meg's ability to "make hits" and "go up against any rapper, male or female" while being a businesswoman. Doja was highlighted for "consistently out-rapping the overwhelming majority of 'real' MCs" upon her return to rap, and Ice Spice, according to the publication, has been "erasing any doubt of her individual hit-making capabilities" with four Hot 100 top-10 hits, as well as her songs "Gimme a Light" and "Think U the S*** (Fart)."

Rounding out the list are GloRilla (#6), Cardi B (#7), Latto (#8), JT (#9) and Flo Milli (#10).

Billboard will share another list in December, after judging the artists' achievements of the year.

