Nicki Minaj reacts to Lil Wayne's recent praise

Nicki Minaj has been included in several top rappers debates, but if you ask Lil Wayne, she dominates the category of greatest female emcees ever. In a recent chat with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their All the Smoke podcast, Weezy ranked her atop his list of all-time female rappers.

"Ain't nobody f****** with Nicki. They come after," he said in a clip that eventually caught Nicki's attention. She responded with a heartfelt note in which she expressed her appreciation for Wayne and his continued support over the years.

“I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie,” she wrote. “When the greatest rapper of all time believed & still believes in you. I sure did lean on your confidence & u sure were ALWAYS there."

“Til this day- when I send you smthng you send a verse bakk. @liltunechi we love you so much," she continued. "We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! Bar for Bar. No pun intended #MulaBaaabay!!! @mackmaine4president.”

While Nicki's post focused on Wayne's pick for the greatest female emcee, elsewhere in the interview, he reflected on discovering the Queens rapper.

Wayne said he was looking to sign a New York woman to Young Money who didn't sound like Foxy Brown or Lil' Kim when he came across Nicki, who sounded like him.

"She was changing her voice up, I was like, ‘OK.’ Like, I ain’t never seen this. This rare," he recalled. "And you ready to talk this weird s***, this crazy s*** like me too? Let’s go. You perfect.”

Wayne said he didn't know Nicki and Drake would be the superstars they are today, but noted he always made sure he was there for them.

