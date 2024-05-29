Nicki Minaj praises Beenie Man after performance in London: "One of my biggest music heroes came out for me"

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nicki Minaj is showing gratitude to Beenie Man for joining her onstage Tuesday night. The dancehall star made a surprise appearance during the London stop of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, blessing fans with a medley of his hits, including "Who Am I," "Dude" and "Rum & Red Bull."

"I just performed with the KING OF DANCEHALL," Nicki wrote on the social platform X. "One of the most talented musicians that I looked to for inspiration my entire career. I can't believe this is my life sometimes. Wow. came to #GAGCITYLONDON yall!!!!!!! One of my heroes. I love this man so much. @KingBeenieMan."

"#GagCityLONDON what's left to be said that I haven't yet said about my '2nd home' London in 15 years? I adore you. I do. Always have. One of my biggest music heroes came out for me last night. He's inspired me well b4 & beyond my 1st album. Thank you, King. @kingbeenieman," Nicki added on Instagram. She also thanked Stylo G and Giggs for taking the stage.

In other Nicki news, she's announced the dates for the second U.S. leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The trek will kick off September 4 in Philadelphia, with shows in LA, Las Vegas, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and other cities also scheduled. It will come to a close on October 11. Presale tickets go on sale starting Thursday, with general sale tickets available on Friday.

