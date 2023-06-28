Nicki Minaj offers college help to young boy who shot a man in mom's defense

"That 14-year-old boy that backed dat hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN; is a true hero," she wrote. "If he wants to go to college, I'd love to help. It's what ANY son should've done for their MOTHER."

Nicki commended Hood saying, "She raised a dope kid & should be so proud. Also, God knew b4 she knew; that she'd be attacked that day & made sure they had protection on DECK."

The post and offer comes days after Hood was released from Cook County Jail, where she was held on $3 million bail for first-degree murder. A day after murder charges were dropped against her and her son, Hood revealed she's suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction, per The Associated Press.

"I've experienced pain in many ways that I would never have thought," Hood said of her arrest. "What happened to me was totally unnecessary. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten and being arrested."

Video circulated over the weekend of a man shouting at Hood, before threatening to punch her and following through on the threat. AP reports he punched her in the face and head several times.

Hood is said to have accepted Nicki's help by way of a comment on The Shade Room's post of Nicki's offer.