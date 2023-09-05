Nicki Minaj drops 1 of 2 ﻿﻿album covers for ﻿'Pink Friday 2'

Cash Money Records

By Jamia Pugh

The wait for Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 is getting shorter and shorter.

Ahead of the release of her first full album in five years, Nicki unveiled the first of two versions of album cover art.

In the image, Nicki rides a pink-themed sky train that sits atop pink clouds in front of a pink-hued city skyline.

The destination: Pink Friday 2. 

"Album cover #1 of 2," she captioned her Instagram post along with tagging a list of crew members who helped bring the project to life.

Pink Friday 2, the much-anticipated follow up to her 2010 debut album, Pink Friday, is expected to arrive November 17.

Since alerting fans of its release earlier this year, she's since dropped a few singles that should land a spot on the track list, including "Super Freaky Girl," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and her most recent, "Last Time I Saw You."

