Nicki Minaj crashes the internet with 'Pink Friday 2' tour announcement

Good new for the Barbz: Nicki Minaj will soon be hitting the road.

She caused all sorts of mayhem, and internet crashes, Friday while announcing her global Pink Friday 2 tour in support of the upcoming album of the same name.

"No need to panic," she told fans on X, formerly Twitter, who might've had issues gaining access to the site where they can register for presale information.

There were upwards of 30,000 people waiting to secure tour info, she said.

Aside from a few of the tour stops — Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Miami, London, Paris — there aren't many other details about the concert series.

Nicki did, however, confirm the possibility of adding shows that might not have originally been scheduled, per fans' requests, and that she'll a release complete itinerary in December.

Outside of tour news, Nicki unveiled a new Pink Friday 2 cover art image, one she described as looking "very Roman-esque."

Pink Friday 2, Nicki's fifth studio album, is expected out on her birthday, December 8.

