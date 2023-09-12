Nicki Minaj could become first female rapper to win VMAs Artist of the Year + more potential record breakers

If Nicki Minaj wins the coveted Artist of the Year Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, she'd become the first female rapper to do so.

She's up against an A-list roster of artists: Doja Cat — who could also earn the title, Shakira, Taylor Swift, Karol G and Beyoncé.

Past female rappers nominated for the special award include Cardi B in 2018 and Megan Thee Stallion, who earned nominations in 2020 and 2021.

Nicki, who'll double as the night's emcee and a performer, could also extend her record as the most awarded artist in the hip-hop category if she takes home the Best Hip-Hop Video Award for "Super Freaky Girl." She previously won for "Anaconda," "Super Bass," "Chun-Li" and "Do We Have a Problem."

Drake could tie his Cash Money labelmate as the most awarded artist in the hip-hop category, if he wins for his DJ Khaled, Lil Baby collab "Staying Alive."

Beyoncé, the most awarded VMAs artist ever with more than 20 wins, could extend her record if she takes home a Moon Person for any of the four awards she's up for.

Alicia Keys could surpass Beyoncé and The Weeknd to become the most awarded in the R&B category if she wins for "Stay."

To watch and see if these artists will set new records, tune into the 2023 MTV VMAs at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

