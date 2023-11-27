Nick Cannon talks holiday plans + "helping next generation of talent" with new show

Nick Cannon is ready to take on his annual role of St. Nick during the holiday season, which happens to be his "favorite time of the year."

Speaking to ET backstage at the 2023 Soul Train Awards, he talked about making the season special for his 12 children. "Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he joked. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days."

Aside from having his own children, Nick is a father of sorts in the entertainment industry. With his upcoming show Future Superstars, he'll be helping "the next generation of talent" in the music industry by giving nine artists a platform to share their journey and flaunt their talents. He'll also share the lessons he's learned from his career.

"So, where we once would have seen the VH1 Behind the Music at the end of someone's career, this is almost the origin story of all of these emerging superstars," he said. "We already working on season 2, so it's an outstanding platform."

Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars, featuring artists Big Boss VetteDW FlameHitman HollaJD McCraryJillyKlondike BlondePop MoneySymba and Traetwothree, airs Tuesdays on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

