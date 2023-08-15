Nick Cannon and Rock The Bells announce five-day hip-hop cruise

Nick Cannon joined forces with Rock the Bells for a five-day cruise honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience will include performances and experiences from Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy and more.

The celebration will be comprised of hip-hop themed parties, MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke interactive graffiti, live podcasts and much more.

"The fact that the cruise sold out so quickly shows their continues to be an appetite to celebrating and honoring the culture of Hip-Hop," Rock The Bell's President James Cuthbert said.

Nick will bring along Hitman Holla, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine and Radio Big Mack from his hit show Wild 'N Out for a special improv comedy show during the cruise.

"We knew we had to go all out for the first cruise of this caliber by adding the Wild 'N Out crew who has been apart of the culture for decades providing Hip-Hop artists with a platform," Cuthbert said. "We're excited for what they will bring to the fans onboard."

To be added to the waiting list for the cruise, set to kick off from Miami and headed for the Bahamas on November 13 - 17, visit the RocktheBellsCruise.com.

