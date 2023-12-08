New Music Friday: Usher & H.E.R., Tems, French Montana & Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and more

From sad, emotional tracks to movie soundtrack singles and club bangers, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

HitKidd, Renegade -- The Memphis producer released the 17-track album, which houses his breakthrough GloRilla hit, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," along with others by Memphis-based rappers Aleza, Gloss Up, K Carbon, Slimeroni & more.

French Montana ft. Lil Baby, "Okay" -- French tapped Baby for his latest song, the first collaboration from the two rappers. It's expected to find a spot on French's upcoming mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5.

Toosii, "IDGAF" -- It's the latest single from the New York native following "Suffice" in June. The new song should show up on Jaded, which Toosii postponed because he needs "more time."

Tems, "Not an Angel" -- The Afrobeats singer/songwriter dropped off the new song "about knowing your worth and moving on in life from anything holding you back."

Southside & Lil Yachty, "Gimme Da Lite" -- It's a Georgia link-up between the Atlanta super producer and Yachty — a two-minute long track that might land a spot on Southside's forthcoming album.

Usher & H.E.R., "Risk it All" -- The R&B singers joined forces for a smooth new duet, the second single released from The Color Purple movie soundtrack.

Sarz ft. Gunna & Asake, "Happiness" -- The Atlanta rapper joins the Nigerian musicians for a new upbeat Afrobeats single.

