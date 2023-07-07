New Music Friday: Chika, Fendi Da Rappa ft. Cardi B, NBA YoungBoy and more

By Jamia Pugh

From compilation follow-ups to fresh collabs and tracks full of powerful lyrics, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--NBA YoungBoyGreen Flag Activity, Vol. 2 -- The Louisiana rapper dropped off the follow-up to 2022's Green Flag Activity. Sixteen of the 18 tracks are from the NBA collective, while two come from NBA himself.

--A$AP TwelvyyKids Gotta Eat -- Just in time for hip-hop's 50th anniversary, the Harlem rapper paid homage to the history of New York hip-hop with the new 15-track collection.

--Fendi Da Rappa ft. Cardi B, "Point Me 2" -- The two New York rappers linked up for this new single from up-and-comer Fendi. Upon its release Friday, Cardi received lots of social media praise for hopping on tracks of rising female artists.

--Chika, "Demigod" -- The Grammy-nominated rapper showcased her clever lyrical abilities in the new single that she calls a musical mediation on creativity, fame and self-belief.

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Chris Brown -- "Summer Too Hot"

--Coco Jones -- "Double Back"

--Maverick City Music -- "Fear is Not My Future"

--GloRilla -- "Lick or Sum"

--Key Glock -- "Chromosomes"

--Janelle Monáe -- "Lipstick Lover"

--October London -- "Back To Your Place"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!