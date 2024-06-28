New Music Friday: Burna Boy, Lucky Daye, Offset and more

Megan Thee Stallion is not the only one with new releases this season. Here's some of the latest and greatest to hit the culture:

JT told us she was "Okay," but Jeezy apparently is too. He appears on the "Okay Remix," on which the now divorced rapper raps he's "single as a dollar bill." The two dress in all black in the video directed by Gerald Victor.

"Higher" is where Burna Boy wishes for his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to be. In the video, he pays a visit to childhood home and hands out essential supplies with volunteers from The R.E.A.C.H. and his initiative Project PROTECT.

Offset teams with Gunna for "Style Rare" and directed the video alongside Joshua "Mid Jordan" Farias. "I got that s*** on now," Set says of the song.

Lucky Daye may just dominate your Algorithm with his new album, released alongside the video for "Think Different." "'Algorithm' is the continued exploration of my sound, leaning into more futuristic and alternative sounds," he says.

Tinashe's following up her first Hot 100 hit with "Getting No Sleep," which will appear on her upcoming album, Quantum Baby, arriving August 16.

Marsha Ambrosius is back with Casablanco, executive produced by Dr. Dre. She says, "Dr. Dre dared me to dream bigger and aim higher" with the project.

Latto gushes about her man in "Big Mama." The video finds her and sister Brooklyn turning up in a Miami club, on a yacht and driving the streets in luxury cars.

Doechii's "Rocket," released as part of Sprite's Limelight series, is about a past situationship with no future. A video for the track is out now.

Tamar Braxton and Eric Benét's "Something in the Making" was "a long time in the making." Both tell People the experience was a "fun" one.

