New Music Friday: Coco Jones, Don Toliver, Fridayy and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cardi B and DJ Khaled team with Natania and Subhi on "Higher Love," set to be featured on the Smurfs soundtrack. "I'm excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration," Khaled said. "Growing up I remember always watching the 'Smurfs.' It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. ... It's inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world."

Coco Jones is giving fans a "Taste" of what's to her come on her debut album, Why Not More?, which she announced is arriving on April 25. "Taste" samples Britney Spears' 2003 song "Toxic," with Coco adding her R&B flair to the track, and is complete with a new music video. Why Not More? is now available for preorder.

Don Toliver has released a song titled "LV Bag," recruiting J-Hope of BTS and Louis Vuitton's own Pharrell, who currently serves as men's creative director. Pharrell first teased the song at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris.

Fridayy has dropped a song about "February '23" a week before the release of his sophomore album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. "'February '23' is a representation of the hardships and blessings that have impacted the trajectory of my career," he says. "This album is a glimpse into my journey, from the obstacles I've overcome to the beauty I found along the way. It captures a profound feeling of gratitude-for everything I've achieved, and everything that is still to come.

Also released:
Quavo, "Trappa Rappa"

JENNIE ft. Doechii, "ExtraL"

Nardo Wick, Wick

Dave East & RandomThe Final Call

Lola Brooke, "You The One"

